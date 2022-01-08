Carmen Salinas. Smiling and in bed, this was his last scene

The production of the soap opera “My fortune is to love you”, made a small but significant farewell to the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who was part of the cast when his death occurred on December 9, 2021 and although it was a few minutes, the goodbye was emotional.

A few minutes after starting this Friday’s chapter, when the protagonists Natalia (Susana gonzalez) and Chente (David zepeda) communicate to everyone their desire to be together; then Chente finds himself in the bedroom doña magos (Carmen Salinas) to tell her what happened, while she listens to him calmly and smiling, lying on a bed; It was his last scene.

“And when she is dead, in your prayers remember this old woman and say that Salinas does well. Her friend, Carmen Salinas, embraces you with great respect and love. Thank you”, was the message that was heard in voice. of the actress, while some images of her passed by the screen.

Your last scene … Thank you for everything dear Carmelita, you stay forever in our hearts @ carmensalinas_56 @MiFortunaLove pic.twitter.com/3Q48K6aMWW – Nicandro Díaz (@NicandroDiaz) January 8, 2022

From that moment on, her character did not appear during the broadcast, until the end during the credits, with photographs of her hugging her castmates and alone.

“Your last scene … Thank you for everything dear Carmelita, you stay forever in our hearts @ carmensalinas_56 @MiFortunaAmarte”, was the message that the producer Nicandro Diaz He posted on his Twitter account as soon as the broadcast of chapter 45 ended; tweet that fans responded with heartfelt words and thanking the actress for being remembered in this way.

