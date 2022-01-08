CES 2022: biowareable will allow users to measure their health and prevent diseases

Through Abbott’s Lingo, people will be able to measure their health and prevent diseases (Photo: Europa Press)



Not only humanoid robots like Ameca were present at the CES 2022, because others also shone technological developments such as biowarables, completely focused on taking care of the health of its users in a comprehensive way to prevent different diseases.

During the technology fair, Abbott, responsible company, announced that it is working on the development of a new new category of biowearable consumer devices called Lingo, which is being designed to track key signals in the body, such as glucose, ketones, and lactate, to help people better understand their overall health and take action.

“Technology gives us the power to digitize, decentralize and democratize healthcare, create a shared language between you and your doctor, and put more control of your health in your hands, “said Robert B. Ford, president of the company.

These devices are designed to translate body language into actionable data, he explained, to help users track and measure their overall health and well-being. “Sensor technology is being designed to track key signals in the body like glucose, ketones and lactate, and it could also one day be used to track alcohol levels.”

Robert Ford, President and CEO of Abbott Laboratories at CES 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Steve Marcus)

They claim that this will allow people to have “A window in your body”, and access medical science at any time to know what the body says and needs at that moment, allowing to proactively manage health.

The company also noted that it is designing Lingo to measure other biomarkers beyond glucose in the future. “A ketone device is being developed to continuously track ketones, see how quickly you are entering ketosis, and understand exactly what is keeping you there by providing information on diet and weight loss.”

In addition to this, they are developing a biodegradable lactate product to track the continuous accumulation of the same during exercise, which can be used as an indicator of sports performance.

To the presentation of the development of the biowearable, joined by Tyrone Morris, a heart failure patient who was given six months to live, who shared his story of beating the odds with the help of three separate Abbott devices: HeartMate 3, CardioMEMS, and an implantable defibrillator. Today, Morris owns a food truck and barbecue catering business in Humble, Texas, where he specializes in low-sodium recipes.

People in a gym (Photo: REUTERS / Heo Ran)

In order to motivate people to reach their fitness goal, on January 10 Apple adds Collections and Running Time to its Apple Watch, which they assure, are made so that anyone can take advantage of it.

Apple Fitness + thus becomes the first sports and wellness service designed entirely based on the Apple Watch by the Cupertino company.

“We know that with the beginning of a new year many people look for new ways to achieve their goals. With these new additions, Fitness + makes it even easier to stay excited and stay moving wherever you are, with the most comprehensive collection of high-quality, diverse content to train your mind and body, regardless of your fitness level, ”said Jay Blahnik, Vice President of Apple Fitness Technologies.

