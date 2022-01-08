Chiquinquirá Delgado tells all the details about Jorge Ramos’ state of health

After the news spread that Jorge Ramos was trapped on an island paradise for being infected with COVID-19, his wife, Chiquinquirá Delgado, told all the details about the journalist’s state of health and gave everyone good news. his fans.

The Venezuelan was via Zoom in the program “Wake up America”And it was there that he confirmed that Ramos had indeed been infected but that fortunately another test was taken in which he was negative, and that is why he is now back in Miami.

Likewise, the actress explained that the symptoms that her husband had were mild and that luckily, he detected in time that he suffered from the coronavirus, so he was able to isolate himself before infecting the rest of his family.

“Thank God and Jorge tested negative, and he is already on his way to Miami, so today we will be here receiving him … He had mild symptoms and realized in time so that he could isolate himself and the family would not be infected”Chiquinquirá expressed in the Univision program.

With this great news, the television network’s viewers can rest assured that next Sunday Jorge Ramos will be able to drive “Al Punto”, where he usually appears to entertain his audience.

Chiquis, as she is also known within the artistic milieu, said in front of Karla Martínez and Raúl González that she will return to have a segment called “Improve your life with Chiqui”, which will consist of giving advice on natural products.

Jorge Ramos had been trapped on an island

Let’s remember that yesterday, December 6, the news was known that the Noticiero Univision journalist began to feel bad when he arrived in Mahe, Seychelles, accompanied by his family. Ramos immediately underwent a test for COVID-19, which came back positive.

Therefore, Ramos was practically trapped on the island, as he could not move anywhere until he was negative again.

He himself was the one who broke the news through his column on the “Al Punto” page.

“No one in the rest of the group was infected and surprisingly I found some flights to Miami that same night to get everyone back. My daughter Paola did not want to leave me alone and, in an incredible show of affection and solidarity, she stayed with me for a few days to take care of me“Said Chiquis’s husband.

“Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the Seychelles Ministry of Health contacts you and forces you to place yourself in a strict and solitary quarantine. I am trapped in paradise. I still don’t know how or when I’m going to be able to leave here. But I suspect that this experience is going to mark me a lot. In fact, it already changed me. It has given me time, a lot of time, to think about what is truly important. Then I’ll tell you where all this ends, “he wrote.