Chivas already has their new striker but Leaño brushes him because of Alvarado

Roberto Alvarado and two other Chivas footballers would have tested positive for coronavirus.

January 07, 2022 10:14 hs

What was an open secret was confirmed. Paolo Yrizar is the new forward of Chivas and with this the fans can say goodbye to the signings of players such as Eduardo Aguirre or Santiago Gimenez, who were in the orbit of the directive.

But nevertheless, Roberto Alvarado would have caused Yrizar miss the first game of Chivas in the 2022 Clausura tournament, since both, in addition to Fernando Beltran, would have tested positive for Covid-19 according to Fox Sports journalist Natalia León, and may not be ready to play on Sunday against Mazatlan.

Roberto Alvarado He was the first to be removed from the team due to a possible contagion of coronavirus, but apparently it was too late and could have triggered a wave of infections within the team.

More news from Chivas:

162 MDP to the garbage, Roberto Alvarado and why he will not play everything for Chivas DT

Who would take the place of Yrizar and Alvarado against Mazatlán

In the event that the PCR test that will be performed on these players confirms positive for Covid-19, Michel Leaño I would have to look for options on the offensive, and I could start with Angel Zaldívar as a center forward, in addition to Isaac brizuela could take the place of Roberto Alvarado on the right wing.