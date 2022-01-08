Chivas: Miguel Ponce sends a message to Antuna, what did he say to him?

Just upon arrival at the Cruz Azul Cement Machine, Uriel Antuna assured that he did not feel clothed during his time at Las Chivas and if previously it had been “Pollo” Briseño who responded to the controversial soccer player, this time it was Miguel Ponce who did not keep anything.

The rojiblanco side was questioned about the words of “Brujo” Antuna and pointed out that he did not know who he was addressing with those accusations, He considers that they were always there for him, but he also took the opportunity to send a message to his now ex-partner.

“As far as I know and that I have seen, all the teammates were always there to support him, for whatever he needed. Nor do I have to stand behind him telling him what to do. We don’t know if he was really referring to the comrades or what he was referring to, “said” Pocho “Ponce.

As if that weren’t enough, Miguel Ponce assured that Chivas’ needs go through not only good players, but also professionals, and pointed out that there is no room for more footballers who have no commitment.

“Chivas not only needs good players, it needs more professionals. Lately there is a lot of talk about what happens off the pitch and not about how important it is inside, the players who are here must be more professional. We must make people proud, “he said.

“There are no more players who have no commitment, we try to turn a deaf ear, we try not to see things that may affect us in order to perform better and our head is focused on important things and not on the issue of social networks,” he said.

Chivas will debut in the Clausura 2022 next Sunday against Mazatlán FC, on the Akron Stadium field. A tournament in which the Flock will seek to turn around the poor results that have left them out of the Liguilla in the last two tournaments.

JL