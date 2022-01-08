Chris Noth Eliminated From “And Just Like That” End Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

The images of Chris Noth’s character recorded for the end of the season of “And Just Like That …” will not be finally seen in the HBO series Max, following the multiple accusations of abuse and sexual assault presented by several women against the actor .

In the last episode of the fiction that can be seen on the platform from February 3, Noth will not appear again as planned, according to Variety. The actor’s character, Mr. Big, died in the first chapter of the return of “Sex and the City”, after suffering a heart attack, but it was contemplated that he would reappear at the end of the installment during an imaginary sequence in which “Carrie”, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, met him while he was visiting the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris to scatter his ashes.

“Sex and the City” actresses support women who accuse Chris North

Although the platform did not comment on the matter, the creative team of “And Just Like That …” decided that Noth’s appearance at the end of the season was not significant enough from the narrative plane to avoid removing it from the montage. Some sources also pointed out that the finale was not closed at the time the accusations against Noth were made public.

The measure comes three weeks after the testimonies were made public stating that the interpreter was the alleged perpetrator of several sexual assaults on women at different stages of his career, which the actor has denied. As a result of this scandal, the protagonist was abandoned by his representative and fired from the series “The Equalizer” (CBS).

On December 16, two women denounced through a publication in “The Hollywood Reporter” that Noth raped them in two different incidents, one that would have taken place in 2004 and the other in 2015.

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years ago, even decades, are categorically false,” defended the interpreter through a statement. “Those stories could have happened 30 years ago or 30 days ago. That is a line that I did not cross. The meetings were consensual. I do not know for sure why these stories are coming to light now, but I do know that I did not attack these women, “he remarked.

Days later, a third woman came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault, as reported by “The Daily Beast.” The actor also denied the alleged facts. This new victim claimed that Noth had kissed and groped her against her will at Da Marino restaurant in 2010. And a fourth testimony, made public by Heather Kristin, accused the actor of “toxic behavior” and said that the interpreter slipped his hand through her back and her private parts when she was working as a backup for Kristin Davis on “Sex and the City.”

Finally, a fifth woman, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile, recounted that two decades ago Noth forcibly kissed her and touched parts of her body in her New York apartment, after meeting him in Da Marino, the same establishment in downtown Manhattan. where another of the alleged victims also claimed to have been attacked by the actor. Gentile stated that he met Noth in 1998, when they were both regular customers of the establishment. He said that one night in 2002 he took her home and asked to come. Gentile, who was 29 at the time, said he showed her around the kitchen and offered her wine. Then he pushed her against a counter, forcefully kissed her, and touched her body without her consent under her clothes. She said she tried to push his hands away, but he forced her to touch her private parts. “I was drooling all over my body and I quickly felt uncomfortable,” said the artist. But he said he was able to slip away and stand in front of the actor and say, “No, I don’t want this.” Noth allegedly became enraged and insulted her before leaving the apartment.

Given these testimonies, the stars of “And Just Like That…” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on social networks expressing their regret over the accusations against who their partner was, although they affirmed that they will support the victims. “We support women who have spoken out and shared their painful experiences,” says the statement signed by the three actresses and remarked: “We know it must be something very difficult to do and we commend them for it.”