Colombia criticizes CELAC for its ‘opportunistic silence’ on human rights violations in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

The Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Colombia, María Carmelina Londoño, expressed her country’s discomfort with the silence of the Community of Latin American States (CELAC) in the face of the human rights violations that are committed in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, during the organization’s summit that began on January 7 in Argentina.

“We cannot have opportunistic silences in the face of fundamental values, which were and will always be everywhere, such as the defense of democracy, freedoms and human rights,” said Londoño in the framework of the XXII Meeting of Ministers of Justice. Foreign Relations, informs the site at Infobae..

The representative of the Government of Iván Duque said that CELAC should act with “coherence” when defending the aforementioned principles, for which she suggested the suspension of member states that violate the foundations of the regional mechanism.

The vice minister also ratified her country’s commitment to the Organization of American States (OAS), thus making Bogotá’s position clear regarding the proposal to create an integration body for Latin America to replace the OAS, launched in July. by the president of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador, during a meeting of CELAC foreign ministers.

The Argentine opposition demands that Alberto Fernández not be “an accomplice of dictatorships”

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, assumed the pro tempore presidency of CELAC, and Argentine opposition figures demanded that he not be an accessory to dictatorships, according to a publication Nexofin.

“We ask President Fernández to propose a serious debate on human rights, democracy and freedom among the member countries of the CELAC Forum. Otherwise, it will be an accomplice of dictatorships such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which do not represent Argentine democratic values, “wrote Patricia Bullrich, president of the Republican Proposal Party (PRO), on her Twitter account.

Fernando Straface, Secretary General and International Relations of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, spoke in the same vein.

“The claim to exercise the presidency of CELAC should not prevent Argentina from condemning human rights violations in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” he said in radio statements cited by Nexofin.

“The resignation of the Lima group, the withdrawal of support for the lawsuits against Maduro in the International Court of Justice and the abstentions in the Organization of American States (OAS) in relation to Nicaragua, to name just a few recent actions of the Government, go against our democratic identity, “he added.

During the previous day, numerous politicians and intellectuals belonging to the Argentine Forum for the Reestablishment of Democracy in Venezuela (FARDEV) rejected the presence of the representatives of the regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela at the CELAC summit.

The independent organization denounced in a release that the participation of the representatives of the aforementioned Latin American dictatorships it was “an offense to the tens of thousands of citizens of those countries who reside” in Argentina.

They also stated that “means a stain for the history of Argentina, a country that has raised the flags of democracy and human rights, but that today maintains relations with the three dictatorships in the region. “

Meanwhile, Argentina and Cuba signed an agreement

Within the framework of the summit, the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, held a bilateral meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, where they signed a Cooperation Agreement for Agricultural Development.

“The objective will be to promote the food sovereignty of Cuba from the increase in its agri-food productive capacity “, according to a release the Argentine Chancellery.

According to the official document, An agricultural technology transfer and training center will be created oriented to the development of direct sowing and to the attention of small and medium producers in Cuba.

In this sense, Argentine businessmen will be able to access the benefits granted by the legislation in force in Cuba.

CELAC, made up of 33 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, functions as an intergovernmental tool for dialogue and political agreement.