Communications makes its first reinforcement official – Guatefutbol.com

GUATEMALA. Los Cremas confirmed the arrival of José Ayoví to the white institution.

What had been an open secret, especially in Ecuador, José Ayoví reached an agreement with the directors of the Cremas, and as of today the Ecuadorian is a new Communications player to face the Clausura 2022 Tournament and the Champions League of the Concacaf.

“Comunicaciones welcomes player José Manuel Ayoví, wishing him every success at this stage of his professional career with the club.” Communications said.

Ayoví, 30, has played for several teams in his country, playing for Barcelona, ​​Mushuc Runa, Guayaquil City and Liga de Quito among others, although he has also been in Mexico with Tapachula, Chiapas, Dorados de Sinaloa and Tijuana.

Among the main achievements of the player, he has achieved a championship in Ecuador with Barcelona in 2012, he also achieved an Ecuadorian Cup with the Quito League in the 2018-2019 season, while in Mexico he achieved a championship in soccer. of ascent with the Roadrunner in 2018.

In this way, José Manuel Ayoví Plata is the first incorporation of the Albos, while the casualties so far are Marco Bueno (MEX) and defender Alexander Robinson (CRC).

Photo: Courtesy.