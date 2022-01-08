Conor McGregor finalizes details to return to the UFC: who would be his two targeted rivals

Conor mcgregor He is going through a difficult time in his professional career, with three defeats in his last four fights and a fracture of the tibia and fibula that would have him away from the Octagon until mid-2022. However, that does not mean that the Irishman is the most important face with the one that counts UFC in the sporting and economic aspect. For that reason, he could quickly return to the starting lightweight scene.

The last fight for a world championship of Conor mcgregor It was in 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, a duel he lost in the fourth round by submission. Subsequently, he defeated Donald Cerrone and posted two consecutive knockdowns against Dustin Poirier. In that sense “The Notorious” would not be worthy of a fight with Charles Oliveira, although the business could prevail this time.

Oliveira comes from beating Dustin Poirier

As reported by “Fox Sports”, the UFC has in mind a duel between the 155-pound champion and the Irishman for the second half of 2022. Oliveira was willing to face the former double champion of the company, although that aroused criticism from fans who believe that other fighters should receive their opportunity.

However, another match might make sense for Conor mcgregor. The journalist Hiram Marín assured that, to relaunch his career, the native of Dublin could specify the trilogy with one of his staunch rivals: Nate Díaz. The track record between the two is 1-to-1 and there’s no doubt that a third showdown could lead to big pay-per-view sales.

The path it will take Conor mcgregor so far it is not clear. Although in the last hours he threatened Charles Oliveira on social networks, at the moment that fight is not confirmed. It only remains to know on what date he will be able to return to the Octagon and which rival he will choose for his expected return.

McGregor and Nate Díaz last fought in 2016

Conor McGregor, under suspicion for his physical change

In the last weeks, Conor mcgregor He showed his training sessions through social networks and attention was focused on his physical change. The Irishman assured that he is at 190 pounds, when the category in which he competes has a maximum of 155.

In that sense, Joe Rogan – UFC commentator – assured that the United States Doping Agency (USADA) could visit him soon. “He’s bloated, but it could be because he was in the middle of a weight lifting session. It’s a bit misleading, “he said.