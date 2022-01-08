Cruz Azul has another option in Paraguay in case of not signing Alexis Duarte

In addition to looking for a central defender, the Machine continues in negotiations with Boca Jrs. for the services of Cristian Pavón

In case of not achieving the hiring of the Paraguayan Alexis Duarte, from Cerro Porteño, the board of directors of Blue Cross has a second option in soccer in Paraguay to reinforce the central defense of The Machine.

Alexis Duarte and Roberto Fernández, reinforcement options for Cruz Azul. EFE

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the Paraguayan defender was also Roberto Fernandez, of the Guaraní Club, is the second option that the cement club has to reinforce itself in that position facing the Closing 2022, with which the board will be able to choose in the coming days who to hire, either Duarte or Fernández.

2 Related

Both Guarani defenders are 21 years old and are considered “young realities” of soccer in that country, said a source consulted by ESPN in Paraguay.

Other sources consulted by this medium commented that the value of Duarte is approximately 4 million dollars, while Fernández is valued at a figure close to 3.5 million dollars, but in both cases both the directive and the celestial technical body consider that would be good bets for the present and future of Blue Cross.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

On the other hand, the informants commented that both Cerro Porteño and Guaraní are interested in negotiating with their young strongholds, with which Blue Cross could prop up one of the positions he needs the most, since he suffered the losses of Josué Reyes and Alexis Peña, the former is already a Cimarrones player in the Expansion League and the latter returned to Chivas after a year on loan, while Julio César Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar are already 34 years old and the end of their cycle at the institution is approaching.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Sources added that Blue Cross hopes to finalize the purchase of a central defense in the coming days to continue strengthening the squad this year, after the incorporation of Uruguayan Christian Tabó and Mexicans Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira, also considering the loss of 12 players in this winter market.

On the other hand, ESPN was able to confirm that the option of Cristian Pavón still stands and the directive of Blue Cross remains in negotiations with Boca Juniors to sign the 25-year-old Argentine forward, who has six months remaining on his contract at the xeneize club.