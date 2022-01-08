Cruz Azul vs. Xolos de Tijuana: What channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

Time is over. Cruz Azul will have to jump to the Azteca Stadium field this Saturday to make his presentation at the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, in Liga MX, with the duel of the Matchday 1 against the Xolos de Tijuana, to which the team led by Juan Reynoso will arrive with renewed equipment.

And is that The Machine let 12 of its players from the previous tournament go, Among those who stand out some of his great references such as Luis Romo, who from this tournament will play with the Rayados de Monterrey, and Jonathan Rodriguez, who is about to finalize his transfer to soccer in Saudi Arabia.

It is because of that Cruz Azul welcomed six elements to replace these casualties, since for the moment, he announced to Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira Y Carlos Rodríguez as new players for Clausura 2022, but Juan Reynoso He warned that they are still waiting for two or three more reinforcements.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs. Xolos

The match between Cruz Azul and the Xolos of Tijuana, that will be played from the field of Aztec stadium, will be broadcast exclusively by TUDN, starting at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, for the entire national territory, while for fans who are in U.S they will be able to follow it through TUDN and Univision.