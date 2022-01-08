Cryptocurrencies plummet as much as 80% from 2021 highs

The dark and indecipherable cryptocurrency market continues its black week with falls that leave bitcoin at its lowest since September, hovering around $ 42,000. The declines are generalized due to a greater aversion to risk given the prospect of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which would arrive earlier than expected, and due to disruptions in the networks in Kazakhstan, amid protests against the Government of this country .

Since its record high of $ 69,000 in November, bitcoin has left 40% of its value with no obvious explanations or causes, as always. In the last week it falls about 13%, while other cryptocurrencies follow the same path: ethereum plummets 15%; cardan, 11%; and memecoins, such as dogecoin or shiba inu, exceed a 10% retracement. For the latter, falls reach 80% and 65% from highs, respectively.

Bitcoin, which hit $ 60,000 a few months ago, has fallen by about 40% since November

Those who try to find logic in these fluctuations explain that the rise in inflation is leading central banks to tighten monetary policy and threatening, on a rebound, to reduce the abundant liquidity that has boosted a wide range of assets such as cryptocurrencies. “We see a broad sentiment of risk aversion in all markets. Inflationary concerns and rate hikes seem to be at the forefront of speculators’ minds, ”says Matthew Dibb of crypto platform Stack Funds.

Added to this is the unrest in Kazakhstan, where a substantial number of crypto mining operations had been relocated after China’s reluctance against the practice. Operations in the country, where 15% of bitcoin is mined, had already been affected by recent energy supply problems. The hash rate of bitcoin, which measures the processing power of network operations, has risen from 208 million terahashes per second from January 1 to 176 million, according to Bloomberg.

“What has caused the collapse in recent days is the political conflict in Kazakhstan, where internet cuts and power supply problems have created chaos in the market,” says Diego Morín, an analyst at IG. The year thus begins with doubts for a cryptocurrency that in 2021 gained 60%, improving the performance of other assets due to the greater institutional acceptance and as investment diversification.



