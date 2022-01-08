Cuban singer “Lachy Fortuna” loses his wife

The well-known Cuban singer, Lázaro Maya Morejón, better known as “Lachy Fortuna”, a member of the Latin Charanga, regretted this January 6 on his social networks the death of his wife and mother of his son.

“With great pain I write these lines because the woman who has been and will always be the most important in my life has left me, my warrior, my girl. I feel my heart broken with your departure, but I know that at some point we will be together again “, the young man began in his Facebook profile in a photo where they show how dejected they were both in recent times.

Maya Morejón added that the girl forgive her bad habits and defects, because in her she did not find any. “May God keep you and have you in glory which is where you deserve to be. May you never forget that I LOVE you and I know you know it, how I know that you love me too because many times we told each other. For my beloved wife, rest in peace ”, he concluded.

Immediately several Cuban artists joined his duel, such as Luis Silva, Adrián Berazaín, Tania Pantoja, the members of Van Van, Raúl Lora, among others. “A big hug, brother. Strength for you. May he rest in peace, “said the actor who plays Pánfilo in” Vivir del Cuento. ”

Lázaro Maya Morejón, was born in Havana and started in music when he was just 11 years old in the group “Los Chicos del Este”. He has belonged to large world-renowned Cuban orchestras such as “Charanga Forever” (conducted by Isaac Bocalandro Salsa Mayor), “Elito Revé y Su Charangón”, “Charanga Habanera” by David Calzado, “Pupi y los que Son, Son” by Cesar ‘Pupi’ Pedroso.

For three years he has been part of the Charanga Latina. It has also been presented in Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Persia, and other countries in Europe, Japan, the United States and some countries in South America (Peru, Argentina, Venezuela, among others).