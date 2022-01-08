Cyclone bomb causes chaos on East Coast with heavy snowfall in New York

Major Northwest American cities have been hit by a “cyclone bomb” snowstorm that is already causing chaos in New York City.

According Accuweather.comOver six inches of snow has covered the Big Apple, and many commuters have had to deal with delays and disruptions on Friday morning.

The outlet adds that some places will be hit with a powerful blast of 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour as the storm moves north.

Jonathan Porter, Chief Meteorologist for AccuWeather, suggested that people living anywhere with a particularly heavy swath of snow could endure a “nightmare” trip.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was quick to respond and declared a state of emergency on Thursday before the storm hit. So far, more than 2,100 flights have been canceled as a direct result of the incoming storm, with hundreds canceled in the Northeast alone.

Similarly, Pennsylvania officials advised residents to “stay safe” and avoid driving on untreated roads after the snow hit the city Thursday night.

“The further north they go, the greater the accumulations of snow,” he told Reuters the video chief meteorologist AccuWeather, Bernie Rayno (via The New York Post).

As the storm strengthens off the New England coast, it could turn into a “bomb cyclone,” characterized as an intense meteorological event marked by a rapid drop in barometric pressure that brings heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Snowfall from the storm covered Tennessee and North Carolina earlier this week, but that weather front has been moving in a northwesterly direction ever since. Amid the ongoing recriminations on January 6, Washington DC could also expect up to 3 inches of snow on Friday.

The range of snowfall on the east coast varied greatly Thursday night. Just a couple of inches fell on Maryland, while parts of New York are already reporting as much as 18 inches.

However, these total numbers are only expected to rise as we move into the busy hours on Friday morning.