Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia

(CNN) – Czech tennis star Renata Voráčová left Australia after deciding to stop participating in the Australian Open, a press office of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Saturday.

“Ms Vorackova left Australia during the morning of this Saturday (CET time) based on her own decision to stop participating in the tournament due to complications with her visa,” said the press officer.

“The decision to leave was not based on deportation grounds. We are currently awaiting the reaction of the Australian authorities to our diplomatic note that was issued this Friday. “

On Friday, the Australian Border Force (ABF) held top tennis player Renata Voráčová due to visa problems, while Novak Djokovic’s case continues to cause controversy ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian newspaper The Age reported that the former Wimbledon doubles semi-finalist entered Australia on a medical exemption. This is because he had been infected with covid-19 in the last six months.

