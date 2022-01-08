Daddy Yankee closes his social networks

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known musically as Daddy Yankee, apparently decided to close his social networks.

Both his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram page appear deleted. Some of his followers believe that the interpreter should get rid of stress, expectations or “haters”. Others have shown concern for the artist and there are also those who did not miss the opportunity to get a couple of jokes from the situation.

“The Big Boss” had 44 million “followers” on Instagram; while, on Facebook, 29 million.

In addition, when you enter his page on TikTok, where he accumulated 31.5 million “likes” and 10.1 million “fans”, the message appears: “We could not find this account.” Something similar happens on Twitter.

The new day contacted your professional relationshipist, Mayna nevarezbut, so far, attempts have been unsuccessful.

This is what Daddy Yankee’s Twitter account looks like. (Capture)

The Puerto Rican rapper was the most anticipated star of the New Year’s Eve party that was held in the Convention District, in San Juan, on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve ” of the ABC chain.

Also, on December 30, the urban exponent announced that his 2022 tour will be his “last round in the world.” Days before, Daddy Yankee went to the Federal Court of Hato Rey to accompany the producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina in his judgment. Finally, a jury will find him guilty on December 22 for violations of the federal gun law.

In February of last year, the Instagram account of the urban exponent appeared this morning as “User not found.” This, after the morning of the previous day he connected with his followers through a live transmission to -among other details- reveal that thanks to the musical theme “Back to the back” he was able to overcome one of his great ” complexes ”and show his side as a pianist.

“I say it because many times I thought how I tie the ‘Big Boss’ to the piano. It is, at times, like one getting into a rifle war with a pistol or a blade. How you tie that. They are two different worlds and I created that complex in myself without existing. When I see the support of all of you, I created a false perception, “said at that time the actor and record producer who was with his friend and producer, Pina.

On that occasion, the interpreter’s Facebook and Twitter accounts continued open and functioning normally.