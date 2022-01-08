Danilo Acosta forgets about the Galaxy and has a new team in the USL of the United States

2022-01-07

Danilo Acosta (24 years old) has a new team in soccer U.S. The Honduran left-back has broken an agreement with the LA Galaxy of the MLS to sign with another institution.

Its about Orange county of the USL, champion team of that league, which has been the second division of U.S. The Sampedrano player signed for the entire 2022 season.

“I am excited to be joining Orange County. I am going to deliver everything during the 2022 season, I am grateful to coach Richard Chaplow for the confidence and I look forward to being part of this family, “he said. Danilo Acosta in the club’s press release.

The defender catracho seeks stability in the USL Championship after not being able to get it in the Major League Soccer, where he became known with the Real salt lake and later with the Orlando City until reaching the Galaxy.