David Cone Joins As MLB Sunday Analyst; Alex Rodríguez will lead the simulcast version

Five-time World Series champion and Cy Young Award winner David Cone joins ESPN’s Major League Baseball Sunday broadcast booth in the US, which will also feature a secondary broadcast directed by Alex Rodriguez, the network announced. on Friday.

Cone will serve as analyst alongside Karl Ravech, who will become the fourth play-by-play narrator on Major League Baseball Sunday. Eduardo Pérez will also serve as an analyst for ESPN’s broadcasts.

For eight games on ESPN2, Rodriguez will join veteran commentator Michael Kay for Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod, a broadcast similar to the ‘ManningCasts’ that featured former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning during Monday Night Football this season. . The show will feature special guests, as well as fantasy baseball and predictive elements.

Rodriguez and Kay will also be the main broadcast team for two games during the 2022 season.

Cone pitched for 18 seasons in the majors, winning World Series titles with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Cone, who has served as an analyst for the YES Network, won the 1994 AL Cy Young Award while pitching for the Kansas City Royals.