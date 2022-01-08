Diego Valdés and the ’10’, Brian Ocampo or plan B

The Eagles of America are in full countdown to debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. But the most relevant, at least in the 24 hours prior to the first step, focused, on the one hand, on the distribution of the numbers, in which Diego Valdes received the blessing -and / or weight- of wearing the ’10’ and, on the other hand, in the negotiations to hire Brian Ocampo.

As for the Chilean flyer that arrived at Coapa in this winter pass market from the Santos Laguna, the institution cream blue confirmed the assignment of the number that he will carry on his back during the first division contest, through a video that he published on his social media accounts, which title as: “Because this shield defends itself with life”. In it you can see images of the player trying on the outfit.

While for Brian Ocampo, the versions continue to reflect a round trip between the directive of the Eagles of America and that of National Football Club from Uruguay, through the representative of the protagonist, the well-known Paco Casal. However, as this portal learned, the Nest It has an advantage: the salary offer is above other proposals that were made to the Uruguayan, such as, for example, the one that was approached by a cast of the MLS.

Everything tends to be that there will be no modifications in the defense

Even though that him Stove Soccer proposed several names for the defense of the main team of the America club that drives Santiago Solari, according to a data that they revealed to Águilas Monumental, it will not have any additions. Therefore, the Indiecito for him Closing 2022 of the MX League, it should be arranged with: Jorge Sánchez, Miguel Layún, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera (out vs. Puebla for being positive of Covid-19), Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyes.

Where to see America vs. Puebla for date one of the Grita México C22 of the Liga MX?

The America from Santiago Solari makes its premiere in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX in front of Puebla from Nicolas Larcamón. The meeting will take place this Friday, January 7, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. It can be seen live and direct on TV Azteca, while all the details of the preview, the during and the post, will be, as always, in Águilas Monumental.