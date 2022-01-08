Djokovic will be able to participate in Roland Garros even if he is not vaccinated

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in the Roland Garros tournament, scheduled between the end of May and the beginning of June in Paris, Because in international competitions France is not going to impose the vaccination certificate, which is going to be mandatory for national ones.

The French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, was very clear in pointing out that Djokovic “You will be able to participate in the competition because the protocol, the health bubble of these great sporting events, will allow it.”

The N ° 1 of the world will be able to participate in Roland Garros even if he is not vaccinated. EPA

In an interview with the station France Info, Maracineanu insisted that “In France we do not have the same regulations as in Australia to enter the country” and that is so “for athletes as for others.”

To get to France from another European country, you need a health certificate that proves either having the complete vaccination schedule, or having passed COVID-19 less than six months ago, or having a negative test. So far, a health certificate is enough, that is, a recent negative test is sufficient.

This obligation of vaccination will be imposed on the public, but also on athletes, as long as they train in France and are domiciled in France or participate in French national competitions, regardless of their nationality. “However,” Maracineanu pointed out, in international competitions “there are mandatory protocols imposed by the federations” that will continue to allow the participation of athletes like Djokovic even if they are not vaccinated.

Next Monday there will be a meeting of the interministerial crisis committee in which there will be an examination competition by competition, to see how things are managed in the coming weeks. The “sports exception” for unvaccinated athletes who come from abroad and who are currently under quarantine will also be addressed there.