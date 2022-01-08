Do you want an Apple iMac? This powerful is reduced by € 400

And as we will talk later, highlights the 5K retina display of this iMac. With it, everything you see will come to life and gain a depth that you will not experience with other equipment.

Therefore, this is the perfect equipment to support those heavy programs of design, equalization and photo editing. After all, the iOs operating system It is designed for this type of task, as well as for playing demanding video games.

Especially creative tasks focused on graphic design, photography or music composition. This Apple iMac has all the specifications for it. What’s more: his powerful processor It will allow you to switch from one task to another simultaneously without the risk of the system slowing down or anything like that.

Apple iMac with retina display

Another highlight of this Apple model is its high-quality 5K retina display. With 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, everything will look much better through this screen. Whether watching movies, series or playing video games, the depth of color will completely immerse you in universes far from your couch.

In fact, the True Tone technology guarantees about more organic and natural colors. Therefore, you are facing a large 27-inch screen that will allow you to see everything clearly and clearly. It is already common in Apple devices, but it should be noted that the photos and videos you see on this iMac will seem to come to life.

Nor should we forget the powerful graphics card that this equipment includes. Specifically, a AMD Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB GDDR6 memory. It is a card that will be perfect for working with Ultra HD videos or developing hyper-realistic video games.

Processor and memory. The new speed

Any Apple device is synonymous with fluidity and speed. And this 27-inch iMac was not going to be less. It has a processor IntelCore i5 six-core that guarantees smooth performance at all times. You can now have all the tabs and programs open that the computer will not be resentful.

What’s more: this processor is designed to meet the most demanding tasks. We can use programs with several tracks and layers of audio and video, as well as try to work with code. This computer allows you to do everything you can imagine and more. And if you’re used to creative work, this iMac is for you.

Not to mention the incredible price it now has on the MediaMarkt website. With a 20% discount, you can save more than € 400 on a purchase that can put an end to all your connectivity problems.