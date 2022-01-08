Eduin Caz: the luxury car that he gave to his mother for her birthday | Mercedes Benz | Firm Group | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Having been involved in several controversial how to reveal infidelity towards his wife, as well as being escorted by armed people, Eduin caz He decided to start 2022 recharged with a lot of energy and to thank those who never doubted him and were always by his side. And it is that after leaving the hospital, where he was hospitalized, the vocalist of Firm Group he celebrated his mother’s birthday in style.

Taking advantage of that On January 5, her mother Lorena Cazares turned one more year of life, the artist did not hesitate to give him a special gift without skimping on expenses. It was thus that he decided to buy something very expensive that surprised the woman who gave him life, and it was not for less, because the interpreter of “Already surpass me” gave him a luxurious car.

A LUXURIOUS GIFT

In order to spoil your mom, the singer chose to give him a Mercedes Benz car. The image of the moment in which he gave him his gift was posted through his Instagram stories.

“Happy Birthday. You are the best mother in the world and you deserve the best. As long as God gives me life and allows me to be by your side, I will try that you lack nothing “, wrote about photography.

In the image you can see Eduin Caz hugging his mother Lorena Cazares, both pose for the camera; while in the background it is observed the luxurious vehicle covered with a black cover, in which the symbol of the brand stands out, and a giant gift bow. There are no more details about the model of the car.

The moment in which the singer gives his gift to his mother (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

THE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

In his same social network, the interpreter of “En tu perra vida” shared several moments of the birthday celebration, which was enlivened by the El Roble ensemble. In a video his daughter Geraldine is seen dancing to the rhythm of one of the songs that the group played.

Another clip shows when all the guests sing “Las mañanitas” to the honored woman, who is very happy to see her loved ones at their reunion. In the photographs that were shared, Eduin Caz’s mother is seen in front of a cake and two roscas de reyes. His happy face says it all.

Before the celebration, the artist’s followers congratulated the vocalist of Grupo Firme. “Divinooo”, “Bravo”, “Proud of you”, “The best Eduin caz“, were some of the comments.

MORE PHOTOS OF EDUIN CAZ’S MOM’S BIRTHDAY

Here are some photos from Eduin Caz’s mother’s birthday celebration. Without a doubt, a very happy day for Lorena Cazares.

The singer with his mother Lorena, who had his birthday on January 5 (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

The moment they sing “Las mañanitas” to the singer’s mother (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

A shot to remember with all the guests on the birthday of the Grupo Firme vocalist’s mother (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

WHO IS EDUIN CAZ?

Eduin Caz is the undisputed leader of Grupo Firme. The vocalist is the representative image of the musical group, which is complemented by the talent of the other members of the Mexican band.