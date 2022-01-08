El Indiecito vs El Arquitecto on Date 1 of Closing 2022

LOS ANGELES – One exercises from the ministry of power: America. The other works from the ministry of poverty: Puebla. And yet …

When Santiago Solari agreed to direct the America, they insisted that The nest it was the equivalent of Real Madrid in Mexico. Perhaps in a forced football parallelism. But, while the White House recruits references, in Coapa, they recruit residues, except, of course, for Diego Valdes.

America face this Friday the Puebla, an armed team almost paying with unemployment vouchers and food. But, it is bought, it is not wasted: Kevin Ramírez and Federico Mancuello arrive at the horde of Nicolas Larcamón. There are no footlights, but no jewelery either.

Solari handed over a list of reinforcements, they awarded him with Diego Valdes and they punished him with Jonathan dos Santos, who after his failure in MLS, came up as a whim of the owner of the team, because he was never in the orbit of the coaching staff.

Larcamón suffered the departure of Christian Tabó, but the arrivals of Mancuello Y Ramirez They strengthen the plasma of the Puebla team: perspiration to the top and inspiration to the top, according to individual talent.

Between the two technicians there are diametrically opposite backgrounds. Antipodes. Solari He stepped on palaces: River Plate, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter from Milan, San Lorenzo, and with his vestiges he came to Atlante and Peñarol through his retirement fund.

Larcamón He wanted to be a footballer, but he had two problems: a left foot and a right foot. He wanted to be an architect, but he chose to be a soccer coach (“The first excited me, the second I was passionate about,” he said), and he has built a respectable team, after years of widespread disrespect for him. Puebla. Step on the Liguilla with suffering, but with authority.

For this friday America Presents casualties, victims of Covid: Federico Viñas, Emanuel Aguilera and Fernando Madrigal. In Puebla, all clean, perhaps a reflection of that almost personalized work of Larcamón. Certainly, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium will be overcrowded, even exceeding the capacity allowed by the health authorities in the state.

And both coaches arrive, too, at opposite poles. To Nicolas Larcamón He is accompanied by candles and prayers, hoping that a new Liguilla will satisfy the people of Puebla. There are no excessive illusions, but faith stirs the dead.

For Solari It is different. After having the best harvest of points in 2021, being the best team statistically in the year, and dominating the two short tournaments (without forgetting then, the #VinasGate of the Clausura that cost him the leadership), thus, The Indiecito He found his kings shoe empty, but a request from the Grinch: win, like and beat.

Solari you know: your team develops the score perfectly. The numbers support it. But, it bores … and ugly the essence of football. In addition, it has not reached him to be champion, and under the bravado and petulant banner of the #Hate me more, they already force him with sharp pujas to lift the trophy.

Understand, again, what of Solari: They gave him a sarcophagus full of ashes of soccer players, all very expensive and almost all foreigners: Nico Benedetti, Nico Castillo, Renato Ibarra and the scholarship Giovani dos santos. They are still there, because there is no more, players like Vineyards, Aerie, Bruno Valdez and the undisciplined indifference of Roger Martínez. He’s just clearing the payroll.

For now, the America still does not receive new faces. Negotiations for Brian Ocampo are on the promoters’ table of jackals and the issue of Iván Alejo, from Cádiz, is still pending. TO Solari They demand him to be champion and they only give him a token with generous football: the Chilean Diego Valdes, who, however, sometimes isolates himself, is absent from the games, but, concentrated, makes a difference.

Nicolas Larcamón organize your life and your equipment methodically. After successful days in Anzoátegui (Venezuela) and Huachipato (Chile), he has assembled a solid, disciplined, balanced, complex team, and with offensive pretensions, as far as it reaches. A polyglot, a dreamer of joining a European league, he is a retailer about the virtues and vices of his rivals.

The Puebla it is, as he once explained, the development of his other passion: “In an architecture project, as you go into it, you see things, perceive and rethink things all the time,” he told La Tercera de Chile.

Solari he knows: Larcamón He is the most uncomfortable opponent to start the tournament. But, The Indiecito He has already received the memorandum from the boss, who, in addition, is the one who bosses Mexican soccer. Emilio Azcárraga Jean wants the title.

The America has an enviable half court on the continent: three national teams from the Southern Cone, together: Pedro Aquino (Peru), Richard Sánchez (Paraguay), and now Diego Valdes (Chili). And those who want to increase the demands, the once tricolor is added Jonathan, of whom, finally, they could get rid in the Galaxy of Los Angeles, where the last name Two saints generates heartburn and migraines.

Thus the scenarios of Puebla Y America for this Date 1 of Closing 2022. The Indiecito in front of the most loved and most hated Tribe in Mexico and The architect trying to build a mansion with affordable housing resources.