Elon Musk’s five tips for you to succeed in life | Orientation | Magazine

Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman, explained in a recent interview the advice he gives young people to succeed in life.

On the Lex Fridman podcast, Musk recommended 5 habits of successful people that you should put into practice.

1. Be someone useful

“Do things that are useful to your fellow men and to the world. It is difficult to be useful, very difficult, “says the CEO of Tesla and Space X. However, living being useful is” a life worth living, “says Musk.

2. Contribute to society

“Without a doubt it is something to aspire to: to try by all means to have a positive contribution to society,” Elon Musk asserts on the podcast. According to the technology entrepreneur, society should be given more than what is received.

3. Do not make being a leader as a goal

Musk explains that leadership should not be the only reason to succeed, as is the goal of many young people.

“Many times, the people you want as leaders are the people who don’t want to be leaders,” argues the businessman.

4. Read and learn

Knowledge never hurts for Musk, who says that in his childhood he read all the encyclopedias at his hand.

“Try to learn as much as you can, so you can develop a general understanding of things,” he advised.

5. Have conversations with different people

Surrounding yourself with people who share your interests will not give you complete learning. For Musk, it is important to talk with someone who has different experiences, values ​​and beliefs, who can give another perspective on an issue.

Check out the full interview below. (I)