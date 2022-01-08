Failure to clear snow from your sidewalk in New York City can result in a fine | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

above the point oflate.Adriana: After all thatsignificant precipitation,we have that amount of snowon the sidewalks and in the carscarberenice: the owners ofbusinesses or tenants havecertain hours to clean thesnow after it justto snow.the neighbors said that todayI stop snowing at 10:00 a.m.morning.yes to snow between 7:00in the morning at 5:00 a.m.late, you have up to fourhours to clean your anén.the morning, they have at2:00 in the afternoon and they still haven’tcleaned. no one responds. Yesnight, you have up to 14 hoursto clean. yes it stops snowingovernight from 9:00 to 7:00am, you have until 11:00the morning to do it.not only the owner, seúnthe same ode we foundon the page, the tenantsoccupants of a property alsoThey are responsible for cleaning it.What happens if you don’t?the first offense was onefine of up to $ 150 take thesecond and third of up to 150.if someone falls, you canbe sued.something to keep in mind is thatmust be a foot path ofwide so you can pull out aWheelchair.remember, it has the snow tothe road, just drive itand ejela in the anén.fire hydrant on your propertyDo you know the person in charge ofclean it and that visible in casefire.handle it under these conditions.in new york they can give you up$ 850 fine, if snow orice comes off.in new jersey, up to $ 1000.If this falls off and causes aaccident, injure or killsomeone can face chargeslegal and arcel.lastly, don’t forget to cleanhis is fell before turning on hiscar, especially if there is