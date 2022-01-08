Fans assure that Christian Nodal would be the real father of Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner

The Sonoran singer, Christian Nodal continues to rise like foam, to the point of becoming one of the great exponents of Mexican regional music, but that does not exempt him from scandals, and this time the fans have involved him nothing more and nothing less than the controversy, Kylie Jenner.

Beyond his achievements on world stages, 2021 was one of the most talked about names in shows by his commitment to Belinda. On this occasion, the controversy did not start with the Spanish woman, but with a theory where social network users confirm that he is the father of Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner.

After comparing Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott, the singer’s fans interpreted that the real father of the youngest Jenner is Nodal, since they have many things in common.

The theory began a few months ago when Nodal did a live with his fans. In said direct, one of the users commented that he looked like Stormi. This situation did not go unnoticed, so much so that Internet users decided to compare the two, leaving more than one with their mouths open.

The reality is that everything was done on social networks in a joking tone, where fans used Twitter to show the great resemblance. Some users presented their theoretical research with videos where they show the great resemblance. Others made a collage presenting the similarities between the exponent of regional music and Stormi.

For now, it only remains to hope that the 22-year-old singer keeps his fans informed about his music, as well as what is expected to be the event of the year, that is, the wedding with Belinda. So far there is no date or guest list or at least not a public one. Of course, all celebrities want to be present at this event.

Nodal’s Favorite Song

The interpreter of ‘Bottle after bottle’ has shown that he is a big fan of Belinda, because he knows many of her songs, being ‘Bella traición’, one of the ones that has been seen to sing the most times.

A few months ago, during the presentation of the actress’s new clothing line with a famous low-cost brand, Nodal was seen humming said 2006 theme song.

While the artist was giving the show, Christian Nodal was caught interpreting the single from his place while, he did not lose detail of his fiancee, with whom he plans to marry this year.

