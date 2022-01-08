FC Juárez starts with bravery

Juarez City.- A brave start was the one that FC Juárez had in the Clausura 2022 when they defeated Rayos del Necaxa 2-1 at home on the first day of the tournament. This is a significant result, since it is the first time that the Braves have started a tournament with victory in the First Division, and Ricardo Ferretti also achieved his 500th victory in his entire career as technical director in Mexican soccer.

A Uruguayan connection in the attack was the formula that gave the victory to the border team, which also took advantage of the numerical superiority on the field of play during practically the entire second half, due to the expulsion of goalkeeper Luis Malagón from Necaxa.

With a four-touch play, the Braves went ahead with a ‘dressing room goal’ in the first minute of the game, scored by Diego Rolán after a good escape down the left wing of Gabriel Fernández, who entered the area and served his partner to just push the ball into the goal.

The alarms were turned on when Ventura Alvarado received a red card for committing a foul to prevent a heads-up between the rival with goalkeeper Hugo González, this at minute 18.

But the play was reviewed in the VAR and the referee changed his decision and showed the yellow card to the new Bravos player and remained on the field.

The visiting team seized possession in the first 25 minutes and at least showed their intentions to tie the game, but without much danger in González’s goal.

At minute 40 the Rayos had an important opportunity to match with a shot by Chilean Angelo Araos with his right leg inside the area that hit the goal square and thus the Braves were momentarily saved.

The second half also got off to an electrifying start. At 46, Alejandro Zendejas from Juarez made the tie with a header, although the ball was deflected by Alvarado and beat González’s goal.

A minute later the Braves found themselves with a penalty in favor after goalkeeper Malagón knocked down Rolán inside the area in an attempt to save the ball. The whistler painted the hydrocalid goalkeeper yellow, but showed him the red card for claiming his decision and the outlook looked flattering for the frontiersmen.

Among more claims and what the substitute goalkeeper entered, approximately eight minutes of the game were consumed.

Rolán was about to miss the maximum penalty, as his shot was deflected by goalkeeper Édgar Hernández and hit the post, but in the counterattack the Uruguayan forward did not forgive and signed his double of the night at 56 ‘.

Necaxa had no ambition after keeping 10 players and his attacks were not a problem for the Braves, who managed to maintain the advantage for the remaining time to finalize their first victory of the tournament.

Los Bravos will return to action on Saturday, January 15, when they visit Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium for matchday 2 of the tournament.