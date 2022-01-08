Fernanda Castillo talks about the strange disease that was detected and keeps her in isolation

Fernanda Castillo used his Instagram account to clear up rumors about the disease that affects you and keeps her and her family isolated.

The actress, famous for giving life to Mónica Robles, in the Telemundo series, “El Señor de los Cielos”, explained to her followers that although your health has been affected by certain viruses, fortunately it is not covid-19, but from a disease that mainly affects children.

“We are fully ill in this house, all three of us… No, it is not Covid. We believed it, 7 negative tests later, it turns out that there are more viruses “he wrote in an Instagram story.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @fernandacga

Minutes later in a short video, Fernanda Castillo explained that the disease that was detected is Anginas, a more common condition in children.

“What does Dr. I must be rejuvenating because I have a children’s disease: Angina ”.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @fernandacga

This new condition comes a year after the famous actress went through severe health problems, after giving birth to her only son Liam.

It was in January of last year when Castillo, 39, was admitted to the emergency room due to obstetric hemorrhage resulting from complications with her postpartum recovery. During her stay in the hospital, the actress suffered two heart attacks.

She is currently enjoying her time as a mother with her partner, the actor Erik Hayser.