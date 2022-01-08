Fernanda Castro: This is how daughter Angélica Rivera responded to those who criticize her not waxing her armpits | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

For some months now, the singer Fernanda Castro, daughter of Angelica Rivera, has been publishing some photographs In Instagram hers in which he shows his love for his body and that he does not shave his armpits, annoying a certain sector of public opinion.

Given this, many people through publications and comments on their images expressed their discomfort and discomfort for their appearance in a vulgar way and without any respect, angering the young woman, who came out to respond on social networks without feeling less for those criticisms.

And it is that, throughout all this time, the artist has suffered a series of insults and unfriendly comments, which could make anyone feel bad. What’s more, it would be considered cyberbullying against you.

FERNANDA CASTRO ANSWERS THE CRITICS

Through a story on her Instagram account, the daughter of the former first lady of Mexico, Angélica Rivera, responded to all those people who spend time criticizing her.

For her, there are other things of greater importance to be focusing on a girl who does not shave her armpits, being something very normal.

“I have been 6 min seeing some” commentators “comment on the hair in my armpit. Sometimes I wonder why they do not put more important things? Like rapes, 9 women disappear a day in Mexico, there are more people infected than ever, the world is literally ending and this is a topic of conversation “the young woman wrote.

The singer issued a statement to respond to those who criticize her for not shaving her armpits. (Photo: Fernanda Castro / Instagram).

Those answers were not enough because minutes later he made another publication again to sentence all his discomfort and opinion in the face of criticism and insults against him.

“I do not think of his hair on the tongue … .. I say no more”, he pointed out.

Castro highlighted the hairs on the tongue that many people have, who criticize her for the hair in her armpits. (Photo: Fernanda Castro / Instagram).