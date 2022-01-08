Foreign medicine in the Dominican Republic (I)

Among the works presented to Dr. Heriberto Pieter and published by us in 2021, there is a very interesting one by bachelor Teodoro Díaz, on the influence of foreign medicine in our country. We quote:

“The presence of foreign doctors began with the first whites who set foot on our island: on Columbus’s 1st voyage a bachelor came: Master Juan, who if he did not have a medical degree would act as such. This was followed by an authentic doctor: Diego Álvarez Chanca, this was a physicist from Colón’s 2nd squad. Others continued to arrive, all of them of Spanish nationality. This procession of doctors brought us the medicine of the Motherland that was the only one to prevail for a long time in our land. From 1822 the influence of French medicine began to be slightly felt, since with the invasion of Boyer our land was dotted with some Haitian doctors, who had studied with Gallic doctors as patrons. Our doctors at that time, in contact with Haitian doctors, assimilated the teachings of the French school and became more or less learned in curing diseases. This is what Dr. Pedro Delgado did during the years 1837-1843. It was a practical teaching, but in the end it was beneficial to our previous doctors, as well as to the country. This influence continued to increase, until the present day when the influence of North American medicine is already beginning to filter through.

At the beginning, the French influence was brought to us by foreign doctors graduated in Paris, who began to sow in our midst the seeds of such a wise school, the most prevalent of the time; But later it was also brought to us by our own compatriots, they were going to study: some did it with their own resources and the least sent by the Government, such as dr. Alfonseca who was sent by President González. He had the high honor of being the first Dominican doctor who had the privilege of graduating from a French university: that of Paris. He arrived at our shores, full of deserved pride in September of the year 1880; He always insisted on making it known that he was a graduate of such an outstanding university, despite the fact that at that time no one was unaware of him, and he signed adding to his name that of the Alma Mater in which he acquired his knowledge: Dr. Alfonseca de Paris. At the graduation of dr. Alfonseca followed a plethora of Dominican graduates in Paris, which has continued through time to this day. By the time dr. Alfonseca had foreign doctors here also graduated in Paris, among them Venezuelan doctors dr. Arvelo and dr. Pietris. And some assure that the also Venezuelan dr. Durán was practicing, but without being able to ascertain whether or not he graduated from Paris.

Among the Dominican doctors graduated in Paris who followed dr. Alfonseca I must mention dr. Francisco Henríquez y Carvajal who did his studies in Paris under the patronage of the great clinical teacher Dielafoi. The doctor. Henríquez y Carvajal presented a brilliant thesis on Measles, a disease of which he heard his teacher speak for almost three months. To dr. Henríquez y Carvajal has the honor of being cited by the great teacher Dilafoi in his famous treatise on Pathology. They also have the honor, together with doctors Gautier and Gautreau, of being the first to verify blood transfusion in the country. This was made from goat to human, among others, in a case of typhoid fever suffered by Miss Virginia Ricardo, the transfusion device being owned by dr. Gautier and Dr. Henríquez y Carvajal assisted by dr. Grautreau. Along with France, Dominican doctors impregnated with knowledge came to us, in our own soil others were lined up in the doctor’s career such as: Dr. José Ramón Luna, dr. José de Jesús Brenes, etc. Not only did the French influence seep into us through our compatriots graduated there, but also the Venezuelans that I have mentioned, from time to time stepped on our lands, doctors from France such as dr. Poyet and more previously dr. Bergés who was a personal friend of General Imbert and who served here in 1844.