From the hospital, Rashel Díaz announces worrying news

Even if Rashel Diaz She does not lose her good spirits, the truth is that these last weeks have not been very good for her. After being infected with COVID-19, the television presenter now announces an unexpected news.

The Cuban is currently in the hospital and it was from there that she shared the news with her Instagram followers with a noticeably sad face.

“How do you react when you get totally unexpected news?”Rashel began, also assuring that this situation was totally unexpected for his family. “It is something that we did not expect at all“, He said.

It turns out that his mother, Barbara Paz, was hospitalized in an emergency and is currently under strict medical supervision. Luckily, he has his inseparable daughter, Rashel, who has not left his side since he began to feel bad.

The television presenter explained to her fans what happened. “Yesterday mommy started to feel bad and went to the hospital for emergencies, they are doing various tests … Trusting in God alwaysHe explained.

As always, Rashel was very positive and quite hopeful that in God’s name his mother will do well in all medical studies. “What can we do? Pray, keep that open attitude that God is going to do the best and that his will is always perfect, and be there for the person. I’ve been with mommy since yesterday, here I am with her. I know everything will be alright“, He said in the audiovisual.

He thanks his mother for the values ​​instilled

The former presenter of “A new day” minutes later published an image on her Instagram profile where she is seen posing with her mother and daughter, Daniela. The three of them look very happy walking together outdoors.

Rashel explains in the post that the photo was taken a few years ago when he launched his “Live by Rashel” sportswear collection.

“For me this image represents the structure of my life! Three generations of my family where my mother has been a leader and a great example for me, therefore, for my daughter Daniela !!!”, The Cuban began writing.

She also expressed her love for her mother and thanked her for the values ​​instilled since she was a child.

“I love you mommy, thank you for instilling in us humility, goodness, joy, family courage, sacrifice, a pure heart, empathy for others and so many more values ​​that I always carry with me. God is with us and we will continue to create memories like you are. I love you ”, he expressed.