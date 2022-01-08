GameStop revolutionizes with TNF market plans

(Bloomberg) – It was only a matter of time before the turbo worlds of meme and cryptocurrency stocks collided in an outburst of speculative frenzy.

News that GameStop Corp. is entering the non-fungible tokens (TNF) business sent stocks soaring more than 20% after hours. The rebound came after a sharp retreat since late November.

TNFs emerged as the hottest commodity in the crypto universe last year when the prices of some digital artworks soared into the millions of dollars, and celebrities and athletes flocked to this asset class. GameStop’s approach to cryptocurrencies follows that of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., which announced in November that it was contemplating issuing its own cryptocurrency.

Entering TNF would mark the latest twist for President Ryan Cohen, whose drive to reinvent the traditional video game vendor at a digital retailer sparked a fervor for stocks last year, leading to huge losses for hedge funds. they had the shares short.

“The market loves the decision, the struggling company has bought some time by showcasing TNF to investors,” said Serkan Toto, a games industry analyst in Tokyo. “However, I don’t know if GameStop can do it alone. The company definitely needs partners to compete with companies like OpenSea and get video game companies to cooperate. “

GameStop’s TNF strategy, first announced by the Wall Street Journal, involves conversations with crypto and blockchain operators about which tokens would be accepted in their market, as well as setting up potential funds, each of up to $ 100 million. , to invest in TNF content creators and game studios.

The largest largest market for TNF, OpenSea, was valued at $ 13.3 billion this week in its latest round of fundraising. It had a boom in sales last year, with monthly volume peaking at $ 3.4 billion in August, up from $ 96.7 million in February, according to Dune Analytics. The company makes money with 2.5% for each transaction.

Following the success of OpenSea, a number of other TNF markets have sprung up in recent months, hoping to attract users. GameStop already has a stable group of millions of loyal fans of gamers whom you can direct to your own market.

The power cryptocurrencies have to drive stocks was the focus earlier this week when Square Enix Holdings Co.’s shares rose 7.5% after its president’s New Years letter laid out plans to develop incentives based on it. metaverse, blockchain and TNF for gamers. That also illustrated the contrast between the market and public reaction as the developer, whose titles include the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, was criticized by gamers and industry observers for its monetization efforts.

