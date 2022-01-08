Get the most out of screenshots on your Samsung mobile

Related news

Screenshots are a very useful and widely used resource on Android, And if you have a Samsung mobile you can take advantage of this format quite a bit thanks to a One UI configuration that allows you to automate some processes.

It is a functionality with which you can save time and even space, since it includes the possibility of automatically delete screenshots if you share them, among other things.

Configure your screenshots on Samsung

In the general settings of the mobile you can find a section to modify the behavior of the screenshots. To access, you just have to do the following:

Open Settings.

Go to Advanced Features.

Tap Screen capture and recording.

Here, you will have access to different options that can make the process of taking a screenshot more comfortable for you. First of all, you can decide if you want that when you do one, the toolbar appears with the crop or share buttons.

On the other hand, there is the possibility of making it automatically hide the status bar and the navigation bar, if you have it activated. In this way, you will be able to send or save screenshots without showing the hour indicator or the buttons on the screen, which after all is information that does not have to appear.

Screenshots will no longer be a hindrance



Another of the settings allows you to automate the removal of the screenshot once you share it, so that after sending it, is erased so that it does not remain in your gallery as a residual file. Thus, you will not have a gallery full of captures that you may have sent but that are not relevant to keep them on your mobile.

On the other hand, you can choose the format of the resulting image, which can be JPG or PNG, depending on what you prefer. In this section you can also configure the format of the screen recordings, with the possibility of choosing their resolution or their sound source.

