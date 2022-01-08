Gianluca Lapadula with Neymar and Messi among the best goal creators in 2021

Always with “El Bambino”. It is not a secret that 2021 closed in a great way with the victory of the Peruvian National Team against Venezuela for the Qualifiers. A result that places La Bicolor in fifth place in the table and with a Gianluca Lapadula who was able to cut his losing streak of not scoring in qualifying.

Given this good contribution that Gianluca Lapadula gave to the Peruvian National Team, it was learned that the Italian-Peruvian achieved a great mark on a continental level in relation to the “Produced Goals” category. Through the SofaScore portal, you can see the ‘9’ of the Bicolor along with great footballers from all over South America.

Neymar is the one who leads this category with a total of 15 goals produced, followed by him is the Argentine Lionel Messi with 14. Third place is shared between Lautaro Martínez and Gianluca Lapadula with 8, while the Top 5 is closed by Marcelo Moreno Martins with 7.

In this way, you can see the great contribution that it gives Gianluca Lapadula to Peruvian Selection in tournaments such as the Copa América and the same Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. He was able to cut that goal drought in qualifying, so he is 100 percent needed for the last four games in search of a place in the next World Cup.

Gianluca Lapadula in the Top 4 of players with the most goals produced in 2021.

What is Gianluca Lapadula’s current worth?