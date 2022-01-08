Goal Christian Cueva | Goal by Christian Cueva from a free kick to Al Fateh | VIDEO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

Christian Cueva he stood out with a great goal in the match between Al Fateh and Al-Raed corresponding to matchday 16 of the Saudi Professional League. The goal scored by the player meant the final 2-3, a defeat for the team of the Peruvian national team that is complicated by the issue of relegation.

LOOK – Christian Cueva: Why could the Peruvian footballer fit into the 2022 version of Boca?

In the last gasp of the commitment, the referee whistled a violation in the front of the large area for the visitors. Then, ‘Aladino’ was square in front of the balloon to be in charge of executing the stopped ball. Thus, the judge whistled and the former Alianza Lima put the round with great precision on the second post to close the clash.

In this way, ‘Cuevita’ reached four conquests this season, and also gave an assist. Likewise, the Blanquirroja element equaled his partner Croatian Ivan Santini as the team’s top scorer. However, Al Fateh was left with 16 units in the table, only one above the relegation zone.

Will you go to Boca?

After several days of silence, in Argentina the name of Christian Cueva in Boca Juniors sounded loud again with a view to the 2022 season. In this line, the press of that country reported that the national midfielder is close to reaching the ‘Xeneize ‘.

For example, TNT Sports indicated through its social networks that the La Bombonera team is advancing in the negotiations with ‘Aladino’ to be its reinforcement for the Professional League, Copa Argentina and Copa Libertadores 2022.

“The chosen one of Román (Riquelme). Boca advances for the Peruvian Christian Cueva to replace Edwin Cardona. Would you like it to be a reinforcement? “, they posted on Twitter.

