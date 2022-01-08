Goals of FC Juárez vs Necaxa (2-1) VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Before 10 players the game was complicated, but in the end the FC Juárez could come out with victory in his presentation within the Clausura 2022 Tournament, at beat Necaxa 2-1, that played with one less man from minute 50, after expulsion of Luis Ángel Malagón.

Diego Rolán was the hero of the border set when scoring two goals peculiar, first when the clock barely marked one minute 19 seconds, and taking advantage of the confusion of the Rayos defense, who had to start the game with a dressing room goal.

The painting of Aguascalientes no had reaction otherwise until the second half, when at the beginning it surprised as well as the locals and equaled marker, thanks to Alejandro Zendejas, the player that was talked about in the week could come to America.

And when it seemed that the party was leaning in favor of the visitors, Luis Ángel Malagón committed a foul within the area for which was expelled, besides that Luis Enrique Santander scored a maximum penalty.

Diego Rolán was in charge to collect the penalty, and although in the first instance, Edgar Hernández managed to deflect the ball, the post returned it to the position of the Uruguayan, who in a second shot sent it to save at minute 57.

At the end Necaxa ended up from the Hugo González area. FC Juárez He gave up the attack and after the second goal he fell back to defend the advantage, same as managed to hold on to score his first three points.

