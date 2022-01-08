Gomita exposes her curves dancing in a mini dress after losing 13 kg in her last surgery

In September 2021 Gomita underwent gastric bypass surgery, with which she was seen very happy and excited because thanks to this she would obtain the stylized figure that she has always dreamed of. That is why he recently shared with his followers on social networks the great results he obtained; However, he received not only praise, since again he was the victim of the cruel accusations of his detractors who criticized his new figure and the look of his face.

The sexy clown welcomed 2022 with a new figure, because after several weeks of her trip to Venezuela in which she underwent surgery to reduce sizes, she has managed to lose 13 kilos.

This was revealed through his official Instagram profile, where he again set fire with a series of daring videos in which he appeared dancing with a tiny mustard-colored shirt dress and high boots, outfit with which her curves were exposed before 3.2 million followers.

In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to boast that, despite the criticism he has received for undergoing a new cosmetic procedure, he has achieved great results.

“That I did not have another surgery they said, and I already have 13 kilos down And those who are missing!“, He wrote about the short recording that has been seen more than 1 million times, but that was not to the liking of many, because again the strong criticism appeared.

“More silicone than person“,”Doña surgeries“,”You are so superficial that only with that operated body do you feel worth“,”You have to teach to sell“,”Pure plastic“Were just a few messages he received on this occasion.

Despite the series of accusations she received, the television presenter shared one more video in which she again showed off her figure and raised the temperature with daring hip movements, with which she was about to teach more thanks to her tiny wardrobe.

Of course, the dose of sensuality and daring was repeated in another recording, in which he made movements that left thousands with their mouths open, as well as another series of cruel messages with which they criticized everything.

