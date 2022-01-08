Google promises changes after its fine in France for its “cookies” policy | TECHNOLOGY

Google has promised changes to comply with privacy rules after being fined in France with a fine of 150 million euros (about US $ 170 million) because the procedures to reject its “cookies” are clearly more complex than to accept them.

In a reaction to the sanction announced on Thursday by the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL, the body in charge of supervising digital activity), a spokesman for the US internet giant noted that “citizens trust that we respect their right to access. privacy and keep them safe. “

“We are aware of our responsibility to protect that trust and we are committed to introducing further changes and to working actively with the CNIL in light of this decision within the framework of the directive on electronic privacy,” he added.

The company did not give further details on what these changes will consist of, beyond insisting that it will review the decision of the French body and its indications on the consent of “cookies” to comply with it.

The CNIL, which on Thursday also imposed another fine of 60 million euros (about US $ 75 million) on Facebook for the complications for its customers to reject the “cookies”, justified the amounts of those sanctions in the first place by the high number of affected people.

Also due to the “considerable benefits” that these two groups achieve with targeted advertising thanks to the information obtained through “cookies” on the use of the internet by customers.

The CNIL has given them three months to correct the situation and guarantee the Internet user’s freedom of consent. Otherwise, they are exposed to an additional fine of 100,000 euros for each day of delay.