Government talks about a dead PNC agent, number of wounded and what motivated the attack in Nahualá – Prensa Libre

According to the authorities who offered a press conference, the presence of the security forces and prosecutors was due to various procedures that are part of the investigation into the massacre of 12 residents and a PNC agent on December 18, which caused disagreement in groups of residents who attacked the officials.

After hours of the attack of residents of the Pachutiquim and Tzamnuyub, Nahualá, Sololá, against PNC agents, Army personnel and prosecutors from the Public Ministry (MP), The authorities revealed details about what motivated the incident that, in a preliminary way, leaves a police officer dead and at least eight wounded by gunshots.

“The communities of Nahualá have suffered for many years from organized crime. We acted in a coordinated manner, executing operations authorized by a competent judge ”, Consuelo Porras, head of the MP, pointed out.

He added that 65 search warrants and four arrest warrants were intended to be carried out. “We regret the events that occurred this Friday,” Porras reiterated, adding that the Prosecutor’s Office staff is stable.

“It didn’t happen anymore. We recognize the efforts of these colleagues, we recognize their courage, “said the prosecutor.

Gendry Reyes, Minister of the Interior, He commented that 6,500 police officers have assisted in the tasks in the conflict zone and “we regret the death of an element of the PNC that was attacked by criminal structures. We reiterate our support for the family ”.

He added that “we are coordinated with the MP to find those responsible. It was coordinated with the National defense through joint actions for the planning of these operations in Nahualá ”.

Furthermore, it was said that the Army will remain in Nahualá to enforce the state of siege.

Data from the Mingob detail that one agent died, eight were injured by firearms and 11 with blunt weapons.

They added which residents authorized the departure of 20 Army soldiers who were being held.

What’s more, Defense Minister Henry Reyes, He assured that the attack was perpetrated by “leaders” of the crime in Nahualá who “manipulate” the population.

In accordance with the Ministry of the Interior, at least two MP prosecutors were injured with blunt objects such as stones during the attack, as were 9 other members of the security forces.

The spokesman for the National Civil Police, Jorge Aguilar, informed journalists that the deceased was identified as the inspector Mauricio Canahuí.

He added that the inspector who died this Friday “stopped using” his “firearm” in order to avoid further confrontations, without disclosing more details about what happened.

Aguilar added that the National Civil Police and the Guatemalan Army maintain a “presence” in Nahualá.

More dead

But nevertheless, Sabino Tambriz, first councilor of the municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán He confirmed that the confrontation was due to the authorities’ procedures and assures that there are six dead and 27 wounded in the attack against the authorities.

“There is a movement of many patrols in Nahualá. Right now the matter is still burning because patrols continue to pass, “he said.

Both municipalities belonging to the department of Sololá maintain a long-standing territorial struggle for land rights, worsened since last December 18 when 13 people, including several women and children, were massacred in a village in Nahualá.

The massacre, not yet clarified for which three people have already been arrested, prompted Giammattei to decree a state of siege on December 20, a measure that limits constitutional guarantees sAccording to the Law of Public Order and States of Exception.

Similarly, on December 17 another member of the Police died after being ambushed in Nahualá supposedly by local people.

Giammattei had already ordered another state of siege in May 2021 due to clashes between the two municipalities, a measure also implemented by other leaders in the past.

According to official figures released last December, More than 600 policemen and members of the Guatemalan Army have patrolled the Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán since the state of siege was implemented.

