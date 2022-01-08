Governor Hochul plans to establish new ethics enforcement entity – Telemundo New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed more details Wednesday during her New York State situation address about her plan to replace the current ethics enforcement body with a new entity “that answers New Yorkers, not politicians.” .

Hochul’s plan would abolish the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics, created in 2011 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature, and replace it with a new five-person entity that would enforce New York’s lobbying and ethics laws.

The new oversight panel would draw its membership from a pool of 15 deans from state-accredited law schools or their designees. Five members of that larger group would serve on the panel on a rotating basis.

The members would select a president and each would be paid a “reasonable” per diem for their participation. Decisions would be made by majority vote, replacing the “special voting” rules that govern the current Joint Public Ethics Commission, which, according to Hochul’s scheme, contribute to the “dysfunction” of the body.

Hochul’s press secretary Hazel Crampton-Hays said there are 15 deans of state-accredited law schools in New York. So under the plan, there is no need for the Legislature or the Governor to make appointments.

In the plan Hochul presented, it is unclear whether the existing staff of the Joint Public Ethics Commission would be replaced.

Hochul’s 237-page informational book mentions neither the Office of the State Inspector General nor the Legislative Ethics Commission, two other state government enforcement bodies that have faced criticism for the lack of independence from the governor and the Legislature. respectively.

If the Legislature agrees to Hochul’s plan to replace the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, the proposal could significantly improve the bad reputation of ethics enforcement in New York, a shortfall attributed to the series of scandals that they have shaken Albany.

In August, former Governor Cuomo resigned amid a series of controversies, including a lucrative book deal that ethics panel staff approved last year. The two legislative leaders who crafted the proposal that created the Joint Commission on Public Ethics in 2011, the Speaker of the Democratic Assembly, Sheldon Silver, and the Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Dean Skelos, later went to prison as a result of extensive federal convictions for public corruption.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics is made up entirely of commissioners appointed by the politicians it regulates, and the structure has allowed New York’s most powerful to appoint their own allies to the panel. Six members are appointed by the governor and the other eight by leaders of the Legislature, a structure that has frequently raised questions about the agency’s independence, particularly during Cuomo’s tenure. Under its special voting rules, a small number of commissioners have been able to shut down investigations into the politicians who appointed them.

Unlike the current body, the new entity would be subject to state Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. During its decade of existence, the current ethics panel staff and its commissioners, especially those appointed by Cuomo, have insisted that matters be discussed during closed-door executive sessions.

Hochul’s proposed legislation would also prohibit members of the new ethics body from communicating with outside parties regarding any potential or ongoing investigations, a provision that would reduce the ability of politicians to influence the direction of the new panel. A violation of the new rule would subject the violator to possible penalties.