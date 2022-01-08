Greatest loves: Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi at 46 and 53 respectively dare and take over social networks

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Aracely Arámbula Mexican actress and singer recently caused a sensation on Instagram by posing with Gloria Trevi. Arambula She began her career with small appearances in soap operas until she managed to interpret the young version of Verónica Castro’s character in “Pueblo chico, infierno grande”. Later, he acted in the soap operas “The soul has no color” and “Passionate Grudge”, in which he played his first antagonist. The actress’s first leading role came with the youth soap opera “Soñadoras” and then she participated in “Alma rebelde” in 1999.

In 2008 Aracely She made a stop in her acting career and was the host of the television program “Todo Babe”. Undoubtedly one of the most prominent roles in the career of Arambula came in 2016 when she starred in the Telemundo production of “La Doña” as Altagracia Sandoval, “La Doña”; In 2020, the actress resumed that role. However, it is little known that the actress has a very good friendship with Gloria Trevi.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rancho “El Soyate”: the mystical history of Ángela Aguilar’s house

It is nothing more and nothing less than the iconic property of the deceased Don …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved