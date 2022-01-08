Greatest loves: Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi at 46 and 53 respectively dare and take over social networks

Aracely Arámbula Mexican actress and singer recently caused a sensation on Instagram by posing with Gloria Trevi. Arambula She began her career with small appearances in soap operas until she managed to interpret the young version of Verónica Castro’s character in “Pueblo chico, infierno grande”. Later, he acted in the soap operas “The soul has no color” and “Passionate Grudge”, in which he played his first antagonist. The actress’s first leading role came with the youth soap opera “Soñadoras” and then she participated in “Alma rebelde” in 1999.

In 2008 Aracely She made a stop in her acting career and was the host of the television program “Todo Babe”. Undoubtedly one of the most prominent roles in the career of Arambula came in 2016 when she starred in the Telemundo production of “La Doña” as Altagracia Sandoval, “La Doña”; In 2020, the actress resumed that role. However, it is little known that the actress has a very good friendship with Gloria Trevi.

For his part Gloria TreviA singer, actress and producer, she is a successful artist who released five albums during the 2000s. The also Mexican composer, model and businesswoman, is one of the greatest exponents and references of Latin pop in the world. After two decades, in 2013 she resumed her acting career and starred in the Televisa telenovela “Libre para amarte”, becoming the highest-grossing Mexican artist of the 21st century according to “Pollstar” magazine.

Recently Aracely Arambula Y Gloria Trevi they made their fans very happy after sharing a photo of both together. This image has further fueled rumors that Luis Miguel’s ex could have a star role in the biographical series of Glory, which is already prepared.

Image:

The image was published on Instagram and they are seen posing smiling as they show off their figures in patterned bikinis. Without a doubt Gloria Trevi Y Aracely Arambula they stole all hearts and turned heads for their natural beauty and charm.