Grupo Firme in CDMX: date, place, ticket prices and everything about the presentation of Eduin Caz and company in Mexico City | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The wait is over. All fans of Eduin caz and the Firm Group They received the news they so longed for in 2022: the date, place and everything related to their next concert in Mexico City was confirmed.

Although several weeks ago it was already known that the musical group would perform a concert thanks to some statements from CazIt was only this Friday, January 7, that everything about the date, stage and ticket sales was confirmed.

In this way, all the followers of the band will be able to enjoy a concert loaded with the best songs of all time and the new songs that have been coming out over the last few years, when it was gaining much more fame and international recognition.

Eduin Caz and Maluma singing “Everybody”, a song released just over a month ago with a video clip published on various platforms. (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram).

DATE OF THE FIRM GROUP CONCERT IN CDMX

Through a publication on the official Instagram account of the Firm Group, more details of this concert were known, which will be the only one they will give in Mexico, according to what is detailed there.

“The phenomenon returns to Mexico! The Foro Sol will be the only stage to witness the great concert of Grupo Firme in 2022 ″, you can read in the description of the image.

Thus, it is confirmed that Grupo Firme will present itself at the Foro Sol in Mexico City next Saturday, March 26, awakening the emotion in its fans.

SALE OF TICKETS TO SEE THE FIRM GROUP IN CDMX

If you are interested in attending the Grupo Firme concert in the Mexican capital this Saturday, March 26, you should know that the pre-sale is scheduled for January 11 and 12.

In addition, a promotion has been contemplated for Citibanamex customers, which indicates that tickets can be purchased with 3, 6 and 9 months without interest.

It is worth noting that the sale to the general public will begin on January 13, so there is not much time left. In addition, the purchase can be made on the Ticket Master website.

TICKET PRICES FOR THE CONCERT

Although the exact prices of the Grupo Firme concert at Foro Sol are not yet known, several Mexican media have speculated with a certain amount of money, taking into account previous events held on the same stage.

Possible ticket prices are:

Orange C: 480 pesos

Green C: 680 pesos

Orange B: 880 pesos

Green B: thousand 280 pesos

Orange A: 1,580 pesos

Green A: two thousand 480 pesos

Court B GA: 980 pesos

Court A GA: two thousand 80 pesos

SOL FORUM MAP