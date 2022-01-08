Guardiola’s replacement at City was Messi’s first coach in Europe

Pep Guardiola will not be with Manchester City in the FA Cup duel against Swindon Town and his place will be taken by Rodolfo Borrell, who was Messi’s first coach in Europe

The COVID-19 outbreak that infected 21 Manchester City squad members, including Pep Guardiola, will force the Premier League leading team to use an alternate coach against Swindon Town for the FA Cup third round.

Pep Guardiola will not be in charge of Manchester City because he has covid. Getty Images

The game scheduled at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City and that you can follow by ESPN and Star + It will be managed by Rodolfo Borrell, who will take Guardiola’s place on the bench as interim manager.

Without Pep and Juanma Lillo, Guardiola’s right-hand man in the coaching staff, it will be up to the Catalan, one of the club’s many assistants, to place the current Premier League leader in the next stage of the Cup. But who is he? Rodolfo Borrell?

The 50-year-old Spaniard (who turns 51 on January 31) has been working at Manchester City since 2014. He was initially hired as global manager and joined the coaching staff when Guardiola arrived in 2016.

But the relationship between Pep and Rodolfo is not recent since they both worked together at Barcelona. Borrell was an employee of the club for 13 years, from 1995 to 2008, and helped form the so-called “golden generation” of the Catalan club.

Borrell was Lionel Messi’s first coach at the club. The Argentine left Rosario for Barcelona in 2000 when he was only 13 years old, and the Spanish coach helped him until he managed to get up to the first team.

In addition to Messi, other stars who were trained by Borrell were Cesc Fabregas, Andrés Iniesta and Gerard Piqué, who have been part of some of the most important achievements in the history of Barça. Such success made Guardiola’s assistant famous as a great talent scout.

Rodolfo Borrell left the Camp Nou to work at Liverpool in 2009, invited by Rafa Benítez. The idea of ​​the Spaniard, who now directs Everton, was to improve the training of the players at the club, from the lower categories to consolidate in the first team.

One of his great discoveries was Raheem Sterling, who came to Anfield in 2010 and went through the entire training process until he became a professional player in 2012 at the age of 17. Shortly thereafter, he was sold to Manchester City, where he currently works with Borrell, who saw him take his first steps in his dream of being a soccer star.

At Etihad Stadium, Borrell was also instrumental in the evolution of Phil Foden. The Englishman left the youth categories of City and became a regular part of Guardiola’s first team, thanks, among other factors, to the work of Rodolfo.

Being Guardiola’s right hand does not seem like an easy task, but it opens doors. Doménec Torrent, for example, left office to coach New York City FC and later ended up at Flamengo. Mikel Arteta was also by Pep’s side and now directs Arsenal.

Borrell had the opportunity to accompany Arteta in the ‘Gunners’, but preferred to stay in Manchester. He also had talks to take over DC United in 2020, but chose to continue alongside one of the great coaches in world soccer. Now, he has a chance to show that he can take on more roles in a successful coaching staff.