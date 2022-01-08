Haiti sinks into insecurity six months after Moise’s murder

Haiti is increasingly plunged into a crisis of insecurity, with no foreseeable possibility of achieving the stability necessary to organize elections, when this Friday marks six months of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The latest victims of the wave of violence were two journalists, Wilguens Louissaint and John Wesley Amady, who were shot dead on Thursday by members of a gang in the Boule 12 area, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, according to Radio Écoute, the Canadian station for which one of them worked.

This double murder, the latest sign of the upsurge in violence in the country, occurred a week after an armed attack that was repelled by Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s security team during the Independence Day celebrations last January 1st, in the city of Gonaives.

THE GROWING POWER OF THE BANDS

Gang violence has left at least 893 violent deaths in 2021, including 53 of police officers, according to data from the National Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace of the Catholic Church in Haiti.

The gangs, which are financed by kidnappings, abducted at least 1,002 people last year, including 81 foreigners from 6 countries, according to a report by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH), an NGO specializing in monitoring these cases.

Since June 2021, the Martissant area, at the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince, has been transformed into a death row, with armed groups clashing with each other and with the police.

The fighting has rendered the area uninhabitable and impassable, leading to frequent cuts in the supply of goods to or from the southwestern region.

ELECTIONS ON THE AIR

Given the inability of the Police to face the violence, panic has settled in the population and no one talks about elections in the country.

Henry has not even managed to appoint an electoral council, the election of which was one of his main commitments when he took office last July.

Without electoral authority or a law to organize the elections, the plan to organize a referendum to vote a new Constitution at the beginning of 2022 is in the air, as well as the organization of elections, initially scheduled for the end of this year.

Currently, Haiti has only ten elected positions, which are ten senators whose mandate expires in January 2023, although some political sectors also question this fact, since, according to an interpretation of the Constitution, the mandate of Those lawmakers would end next week.

Senate President Joseph Lambert announced that he will give a solemn speech next Monday to reaffirm the authority of the ten senators, who make up a third of the Upper House.

THE INVESTIGATIONS OF THE MAGNICIDE, STAGNATED IN HAITI

In the midst of the serious crisis that Haiti is going through, assassination investigations continue to stagnate in the country, with no progress in recent months.

Last week, Jamaica refused to deport to Haiti one of the Colombian mercenaries accused of having perpetrated the crime, the ex-military officer Mario Antonio Palacios, because the country did not send sufficient evidence of his involvement in the case, preferring to deport him to the United States, where faces the same accusations.

The NGO National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH) denounced this Thursday that “there is no judicial investigation” of the assassination in Haiti.

“Six months after the tragic murder of Jovenel Moise, there is no further investigation. No judicial investigation,” said the RNDDH, assuring that inquiries about the banking institutions that were used to finance the operation have been excluded from the file.

Former Chancellor Claude Joseph, a close collaborator of Moise, affirmed this Friday that “the investigation is stalled in Haiti due to lack, among other things, of political will” of the Government of Ariel Henry.