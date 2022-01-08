Here’s why Bitcoin crashed and how to profit from a market in the red

Key facts: The Fear & Greed index of market sentiment is in extreme fear this January 6.

Fall of the hashrate and change of monetary policy of the FED among the causes of the fall in prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) begins its first full week of 2022 in familiar territory below $ 50,000. Since the end of December 2021, bitcoin has experienced several declines of varying degrees. On January 5, it even plunged below $ 43,000, plummeting close to 10% in just 8 hours. Bitcoin is finally making big moves and we can expect the next few days to be very volatile.

Cryptocurrency market sentiment, which has been showing extreme fear, intensified after a prolonged period of sluggish performance and the recent slide. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has changed from 24 yesterday to 15 now (the lower the index, the scarier).

Fear & Greed Index Chart

What comes with downtrend movements and feelings of fear is a series of bad news:

Stock markets and strong Fed corrections

U.S. equity markets retreated with the closing bell after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting in December showed the regulator is committed to lowering its balance sheet and raising interest rates in 2022. As the equity markets corrected, the price of BTC followed suit, dropping below $ 44,000, triggering a cascade of liquidations that reached $ 222 million in less than an hour.

“Bitcoin will be volatile in this period, both due to the effect of the volatility of the stock market and the strong corrections of the Fed’s course“, he pointed Charles edwards, founder of asset manager Capriole, in a series of tweets on January 3.

Ongoing repression in multinational regulatory policies

One after another, regulatory policies for cryptocurrencies make bitcoin prices face more severe challenges. As one of the largest cryptocurrency mining countries in the world, Iran is once again closing cryptocurrency mining centers to reduce the consumption of liquid fuel at power plants amid low temperatures. Meanwhile, Kosovo joins Kazakhstan, Iran, and Iceland in imposing restrictions on Bitcoin mining due to power grid surges. Additionally, Members of Parliament in the UK are pushing for greater regulatory oversight of crypto assets this year and the South Korean National Revenue Service announced that as of January 2022, citizens were required to pay tax on the payment of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin network hashrate drops 13.4%

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan, the world’s second-largest country when it comes to the hashrate of Bitcoin mining, experienced unprecedented political unrest. State-owned Kazakhtelecom shut down the nation’s internet, causing network activity to drop to 2% of normal daily. The move dealt a severe blow to Bitcoin mining activity in the country, which accounts for 18% of the hashrate of the global Bitcoin network. According to data compiled by YCharts.com, the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network decreased by 13.4% in the hours after the close from approximately 205,000 petahash per second (PH / s) to 177,330 PH / s. It certainly has a huge impact on global bitcoin mining.

More losses in BTC

The daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair shows that the price of BTC has been around $ 45,000 for a long time. After breaking this price, Bitcoin has continued to fall. The EMA (Exponential Moving Averages) cross had a death crossover on December 22, which was almost a forecast of the BTC price drop during this period.

Bitcoin daily price chart

All in all, BTC is totally down 37.5% from the all-time high of $ 68,000 to the current price of $ 42,500. Most of the analysts considered that it had entered a bearish race.

