“He’s causing a lot of problems for United; shutting your mouth is the best you can do ”

“I’m thinking that City dodged a good bullet by not signing Cristiano. I think about it more and more. You look at several of the players who are having performance problems at United: Sancho, Rashford … They are having complications to have good games, of course, we can blame Cristiano for that, ”the former midfielder who retired in 2008 began. .

Trevor sinclair , former player of Manchester City , charged hard against Christian in an intervention in TalkSport. The Englishman, now 48 years old, is relieved that the club he runs Pep Guardiola did not end up signing the Portuguese last summer.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United it is not being what was expected. Although the Portuguese has 14 goals and 3 assists in 22 games this season, the team does not raise its head and many consider that the culprit, precisely, is CR7.

“You know your role. A soccer club has hired you to play soccer. Shutting your mouth is sometimes the best thing to do. He’s causing a lot of trouble at the club. It is not only his lack of goal in the last days. I have the feeling that he is one of those signings that looked good, but they are far from going well, ” he added Sinclair.

Finally, the Briton pointed out that “for me, one of the reasons why he did not consider going to City is because he did not want to be Pep’s second course. At United, he felt he could intimidate Ole. I think he only looks for him and it is not the best for the club ”.

They do not forgive United

Lou macari, former player of Manchester UnitedIt was also dispatched but in this case against the ‘Red Devils’ squad. And it is that the squad marches in seventh place in the table with 31 points and away from the Champions League positions. In addition, 2022 began falling against the Wolverhampton at home.

“If someone complains in the locker room, let them kick him out of the club. 70,000 United fans can’t be wrong every week. These players have to start to prove something. You have money and the lifestyle, what more do you want? It pisses me off. I should see eleven happy players, but I don’t see it. I don’t see eleven happy players, ” Macari said.