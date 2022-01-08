El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as its official currency in September 2021, amid a cryptocurrency fever. How much money has El Salvador lost after adopting bitcoin? Was it a good investment? Four months later, the outlook does not seem so encouraging for the initiative of the controversial Salvadoran president Nayib bukele.

Since the end of 2021, the question about the eventual losses of El Salvador began to haunt investors, financial analysts and the Salvadorans themselves, after the value of the virtual currency fell at the beginning of that year.

To evaluate the losses, the first thing is to know how many units of bitcoins the government of El Salvador has bought as of September 7, 2021, when the bitcoin law came into force.

Based on the announcements that Bukele has made via Twitter, it is estimated that as of January 6, 2022, the country had 1,391 bitcoins. The government has not reported that it has divested assets.

This portfolio includes the 21 bitcoins that the ruler bought on December 21, 2021, due to the symbolism that this number represents for bitcoin and the 21,000 square kilometers of the country’s territory.

So how much money has El Salvador lost?

Due to the opacity with which El Salvador has handled the bitcoin purchase process, financial analysts cannot determine exactly how many dollars the government has invested.

To calculate it, specialized accounts have averaged the price of the virtual currency since September 7, 2021, when El Salvador adopted it as the official currency.

In this way, they estimate that each of the 1,391 bitcoins that El Salvador has in its possession cost $ 51,288 dollars, so the amount invested would be about $ 71.3 million dollars.

However, as of January 6, 2022, bitcoin was trading at $ 43,081, making the portfolio worth $ 59.9 million.

In other words, the government of El Salvador would have lost about $ 11 million in just over three months.

However, President Bukele estimates that bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 in 2022, so his bet with the coin would be medium to long term. We will have to wait.

A good way to learn about evolution is through El Salvador Tracker, a Twitter account specialized in the Salvadoran bitcoin portfolio that publishes daily the evolution of the gains or losses of the Central American country.

Chivo Wallet problems

The currency crash is not the only problem for the Bukele government, as many users have reported difficulties in the operation of Chivo Wallet, the official bitcoin wallet of El Salvador.

In September 2021, the Bukele government gave all citizens the equivalent of $ 30 in bitcoins to make purchases or pay taxes.

However, since mid-December 2021, hundreds of Salvadorans have reported that their assets simply disappeared from their accounts. The government has not issued an official statement, although specific cases have been resolved in the wallet account.

