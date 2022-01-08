How much money has Novak Djokovic made? Salary, assets and sponsorships

Novak Djokovic finds himself in a new controversy after he was housed in a detention center in the city of MelbourneThis after his entry visa in Australia, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, since he did not meet the strict conditions of entry into the territory, imposed in the framework of the fight against COVID-19.

The Serbian is currently being held and will not be expelled before next Monday, January 10, the date on which a hearing will be held with a judge from the city of Melbourne. According to the Australian government, ‘Nole’, who is not vaccinated, does not meet the strict conditions to enter the country.

Since Djokovic is on everyone’s business, we decided to review the fortune that has so far who He is currently number one in the world in the ATP rankings, and everything indicates that he will not be able to defend his crown in Australia.

Djokovic’s fortune

According to the prestigious ‘Celebrity Networth’ page, Novak Djokovic’s fortune up to January 2022 is $ 220 millionThis is due to the important victories he has in his career, among which 20 Grand Slam titles stand out.

Novak Djokovic has made more money from on-court earnings than any other player in professional tennis history.. His career earnings topped $ 150 million for the first time in July 2021.

However, the vast majority of their earnings each year come from brand endorsements. like Peugeot and Lacoste. His Lacoste deal only pays 8 figures a year.