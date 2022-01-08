how to activate the golden logo in WhatsApp

To celebrate the arrival of the New Year, there is a new function that allows you to change the traditional green WhatsApp logo for a gold one. Following a series of simple steps, the classic icon of the most used messaging application in the world can transform in a simple and free way, and acquire a tone that in the esoteric world is related to abundance, the attraction of fortune and success , something that would come in handy in 2022.

To activate the “New Year” mode in the application it is necessary to have a phone with an Android operating system, as it is not available for iOS.

1. The first thing to do is download the Nova Launcher app from the Play Store.

2. Once installed, we must choose the new style that we want our cell phone to have.

3. Then, it is necessary to download the image of the WhatsApp icon in gold and in PNG format, either from Google or from any image site.

4. Once the image has been downloaded, you have to press the application logo for a couple of seconds. That way a pencil will appear in the floating window.

5. Next, you must press the pencil and go to “applications”, then to “photos” and select the golden WhatsApp icon in PNG that we had already downloaded.

6. To finish, it only remains to press the “ready” option and the mission will be accomplished: golden WhatsApp to celebrate the New Year, as appropriate.

This is how you can change your traditional logo.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!