how to know how many people are in a place

Are you going to visit a place and want to make sure if it is crowded? So you can find out thanks to Google Maps.

Google Maps has evolved over the years, from being a “simple” maps and navigation app to becoming a complete platform Aimed at both drivers and anyone else who wants to know any type of information about a specific place.

One of the most recent features to join the service is the ability to know if a place is busy, in order to choose the best time of day to visit it.

Find out if a place is busy before visiting it on Google Maps

Google Maps offers two different ways to know if a place is busy, or not. The application offers the possibility to know how many people are in a specific place, or know if a part of the map is very busy in real time.

The way to consult this information is different in each case. Next, we see what are the steps to follow depending on what you want to know:

Know how many people are in an establishment

If what you want is make sure the restaurant, shopping mall, amusement park or any other establishment you want to visit will not be to the top of people at the time of your visit, Google Maps offers the possibility of know how crowded these places are in real time, through a rough estimate that uses the user location data to calculate the number of people present in that place.

In this case, you can know how busy the place to visit is if you search for it on Google Maps and tap on its name. Scrolling down the information card of the place in question, you will see a bar graphic showing the influx, both in real time and in the rest of the hours of the day. Also, you can change the day from the drop-down menu at the top, so you can better plan your visit.

Know how busy an area of ​​the map is

In addition to allowing you to know the influx of an establishment, for some time Google Maps also allows you to know if an area of ​​the map is very busy.

In this case, the notice will appear automatically when you place the map over the crowded area, with an orange indicator that specifies that there is a great influx in the place you plan to visit, as you can see in the image below these lines:

If this notice does not appear, you can visit the area without fear of meeting with crowds of people.

